One lane back open after tractor trailer fire on I-81 Southbound in Kingsport

UPDATE: A News Channel 11 reporter on scene says first responders have reopened one southbound lane of Interstate 81 after a tractor trailer fire near mile marker 64.

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) — News Channel 11 is on the scene of a tractor-trailer

fire on Interstate 81 Southbound in Kingsport near mile marker 64.

Kingsport dispatchers said the call came in around 3:50 p.m. Friday. Kingsport Fire Department is on scene and police were also responding.

According to dispatchers, Interstate 81 Southbound will be closed off while first responders clear the scene.

