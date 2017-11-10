Second Harvest in need of $75,000, 3000 meal boxes for “Project Thanksgiving”

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee says it is in desperate need and is falling short of a goal to feed local families this Thanksgiving.

“Unfortunately, we have fallen short of our goal to provide 6,200 families with a Thanksgiving meal. We still need approximately 3,000 Thanksgiving boxes sponsored by Saturday,” said Rhonda Chafin, executive director of Second Harvest.

More than 600 volunteers are expected to be at Second Harvest this Saturday to pack meals for Project Thanksgiving.

“As of this morning [Friday], Second Harvest is 3000 meal boxes short of its goal of 6,200 boxes – a $75,000 shortfall,” said organizers.

Second Harvest says Census data shows, 98,292 people or 1 in 5 in Northeast Tennessee live at or below the federal poverty level. The food bank says more than 43,000 people who receive food assistance from food bank agencies and programs each month.

Rhonda Chafin says “Project Thanksgiving touches the lives of many families in Northeast Tennessee that may not otherwise have a holiday meal for Thanksgiving. We are asking the community to consider sponsoring and help fill the gap to meet our commitment to community agencies to feed 6,200 families in need. The Thanksgiving boxes are for families of four or more in extreme need of food assistance who might not otherwise have a Thanksgiving meal.”

Donations can still be made online at http://www.netfoodbank.org or by calling at (423) 279-0430.

On Thursday, Second Harvest partnered with 88.3 WCQR to provide a Thanksgiving meal for families. The Christian Radio hosted an on-air fundraiser from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. asking listeners and area businesses and churches to donate $25 to sponsor a Thanksgiving box of food.

The boxes include ingredients to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving meal, including a turkey.