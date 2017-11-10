Second Harvest Food Bank short more than 2,000 boxes for “Project Thanksgiving”

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- One of the region’s biggest holiday food drives is in desperate need of help. Volunteers at the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee spent Friday packing complete meals for families this Thanksgiving.

Executive Director of Second Harvest Rhonda Chafin said many families are counting on Second Harvest for a Thanksgiving meal.

“You know just those things that we all look forward to, to gather around the table and have a nice Thanksgiving meal,” Chafin said.

However, Chafin said this year they are more than 2,000 boxes short of being sponsored.

“We are counting on the community for support and to help us close the gap,” Chafin explained.

Volunteer Shelby Mulberry said she packed summer feeding meals, which inspired her to come back to Second Harvest to help pack Thanksgiving meals.

“Just the caring of everything here, they just have such a passion to give,” Mulberry said.

Each Thanksgiving box has enough to feed a family of four, from turkey to cobbler.

“It’s $25 to sponsor a box and these boxes again go to families that would otherwise not have a traditional Thanksgiving meal,” Chafin said.

Mulberry said it’s a simple gesture with a huge impact.

“If you know a family that needs assistance and you come out you personally can feel good about yourself because you think about that family that you’re helping,” Mulberry said.

If you would like to learn more on how you can help the Second Harvest Food Bank you can visit their website here.

