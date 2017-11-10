Pet store owner facing cruelty charges planning to downsize number of animals in store

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The owner of an exotic pet shop in Johnson City charged with animal cruelty said he plans to limit the number of animals available for sale at his pet store.

Corey Houser owns Village Pets on Market Street. News Channel 11 reported earlier this week Washington County, Tennessee Animal Control charged Corey Houser with 35 counts of cruelty to animals.

Houser spoke with News Channel 11 along side a friend and the former owner of Village Pets John Crouch.

Both men said they understand the challenges pet shop owners face, especially when there are not enough employees to help.

Houser said he wants the public to understand that, despite the charges he is facing, he works hard to care for his animals.

“I just love my animals, and I want to take care of them. I just want people to understand just because I don’t let you hold it or if you don’t understand why an animal is being kept in a snake rack or something, just talk to me about it,” Houser said.

Houser said he has tried to hire help, but has not had any luck yet. For the time being his friend John Crouch will be helping him at the store.

According to Washington County Animal Control, Houser received several warnings before he was charged.

He is expected to appear in court November 14th at 9 am.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.