MACON COUNTY, Tenn (WKRN) – The last inmate from the Macon County Jail escape has been captured.

Authorities said they have Jeffrey Strong in custody.

Police said they found Strong in an abandoned house next to his mother’s house in Macon County.

Strong was the last inmate to be captured. Dylan Ferguson turned himself in to police in Trousdale County Thursday morning.

U.S. Marshals captured Matt White Thursday evening in Bowling Green, Kentucky.