Kingsport police: Suspect arrested in early morning stabbing

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport police say a man is in custody after a stabbing incident and a Kingsport road is now back open after police responded to a situation early Friday morning on Wilcox Drive.

Tom Patton with the Kingsport Police Department said Kingsport Police responded to an apparent assault situation in the 1100 block of Wilcox Drive.

Around 5:00 a.m., two females called Kingsport Central Dispatch while they were on their way to the hospital for treatment. The victims said they were assaulted with a knife by a male acquaintance.

Police said they went to the home to find the suspect, but when police tried to talk to him over the phone, the suspect reportedly refused to follow instructions or come outside.

During which, Kingsport Police shut down part of North Wilcox Drive. The road is now back open. Patton said the scene is secure and there is no danger to the public.

Around 6:30 a.m., the suspect complied with officers, was taken into custody, and was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained during the fight with the female victims.

No other details about the case are available at this time.

Patton said he will release more information Friday, and we will keep you updated on this situation.

