Kingsport police officers recovering after Thursday shooting; one undergoing second surgery

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Two Kingsport police officers are recovering after being shot in the line of duty.

A Kingsport police spokesperson confirmed one officer remains at the hospital after undergoing more surgeries following the gunfire.

Kingsport officers were called to Manor Court, in the Ridgefields neighborhood, around 2 p.m. Thursday, after receiving calls that 58-year-old Hugh Hurd threatened to kill himself and one of his neighbors.

Police surrounded Hurd’s condo and called in the swat team, but hours later, Hurd still refused to surrender.

Investigators said that’s when Hurd walked out with a shotgun and opened fire, hitting two veteran police officers who Kingsport police confirmed work in the same patrol unit.

The Kingsport Police Department said both officers are expected to be okay.

The men – whose names have yet to be released pending an ongoing investigation – are recovering.

A police department spokesperson says they’ve been overwhelmed with support from the community, and fellow law enforcement agencies sending well-wishes and even food in their show of solidarity.

That support is very welcome – following a tough 24-hour period in which police officers and swat teams responded to a standoff that resulted in the injuries of two veteran police officers.

One of the men injured underwent surgery again Friday.

This after Kingsport police confirmed 58-year-old Hugh Hurd opened fire on police Thursday afternoon after threatening to hurt himself and others.

Police confirmed Friday afternoon Hurd was armed with a shot gun and fired the shots that struck those two officers.

Police couldn’t say how many rounds were fired though they did say, the bullet proof vests they were wearing made a life-saving difference.

“The situation could have gone a whole lot worse than it did,” said Kingsport Police Department’s Tom Patton. “We are just so grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.”

As for how the suspect died, police said that’s another piece of the investigation they’re still working on, and say it’s too soon to tell his cause of death.

Meanwhile, TBI special agents are also conducting their own investigation.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.