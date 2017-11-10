The Joint Commission to request response from MSHA related to patient fall

JOHNSON CITY, TN – (WJHL) The accrediting organization for Mountain States Health Alliance plans on asking the health system for a written response following an 89-year-old woman’s fall inside a Johnson City Medical Center operating room.

“We would like to contact the organization for its written response to this matter,” The Joint Commission said in an email to the woman’s daughter last week.

As we reported in August, the moderately sedated Melba Lowe fell off her stretcher during a routine endoscopy in July 2016.

The health system’s CEO confirmed someone looked away from Lowe in the moments before the fall, but added the health system is now better prepared to prevent this kind of situation in the future.

The Joint Commission’s action follows a formal complaint filed by the woman’s family.

