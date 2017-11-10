Johnson City leaders exploring the possibility of new $20 million athletic complex

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City Parks and Recreation department wants to build a new multi-million dollar athletic complex in Johnson City.The project would give area youth more space for softball and soccer games and cost upwards $20 million.

Johnson City Mayor David Tomita wants says the complex would be located near Winged Deer park off Bristol Highway.For now, the project remains a proposal. Mayor Tomita says he’s open to adding another sports complex but not comfortable with spending $20 million to make it happen.

“We don’t have enough fields for teams to practice and its been challenging for a few years so we need to figure out ways to add some capacity to that but I personally would be very uncomfortable spending $20 million to do that,” Mayor David Tomita said.

The proposed atheletic complex would primarily be made up of softball and soccer fields. Tomita says city commisioners have asked the Parks and Recreation advisory board to meet and discuss possible alternatives to putting the complex near Winged Deer park.

Johnson City commissioners hope to have a decision on the sports complex before the commission’s first meeting in December.