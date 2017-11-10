ETSU Board of Trustees discusses campus safety, fall enrollment

By Published:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees held its fourth quarterly meeting of the year Friday afternoon, discussing fall enrollment and safety on campus.

University President Dr. Brian Noland told the board the university is looking into campus safety improvements.

Noland asked Chief of Staff and acting Chief Operations Officer Jeremy Ross to lead an assessment of the campus and its need for future safety investments.

“We are going to continue to drill and prepare, drill and prepare,” Dr. Noland said. “But also put into place security mechanisms to ensure that we’re doing all that we can to ensure that ETSU is a safe place to live, work and play.”

The board also asked the university to look into adding new athletics programs for women in order to even out the distribution of athletic scholarships between men and women at the school.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s