ETSU Board of Trustees discusses campus safety, fall enrollment

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees held its fourth quarterly meeting of the year Friday afternoon, discussing fall enrollment and safety on campus.

University President Dr. Brian Noland told the board the university is looking into campus safety improvements.

Noland asked Chief of Staff and acting Chief Operations Officer Jeremy Ross to lead an assessment of the campus and its need for future safety investments.

“We are going to continue to drill and prepare, drill and prepare,” Dr. Noland said. “But also put into place security mechanisms to ensure that we’re doing all that we can to ensure that ETSU is a safe place to live, work and play.”

The board also asked the university to look into adding new athletics programs for women in order to even out the distribution of athletic scholarships between men and women at the school.

