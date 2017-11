JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 has learned an attempted sexual assault was reported on East Tennessee State University’s campus earlier this week.

The following is a safety notice that was sent out to students:

ETSU Public Safety received a report on November 6, 2017 from a female student who stated that a non-student male acquaintance attempted to sexually assault her on November 4, 2017 at a residence hall

Public Safety is investigating the matter.