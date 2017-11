BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will hold a press conference Thursday morning regarding a sex trafficking operation in Brentwood.

The conference will begin at 10:30 a.m. at TBI’s headquarters in East Nashville.

The bureau described the sex trafficking bust as significant.

As a state, we're in it to end it. Connect with our @ITHasToStopTN campaign for more on our state's approach and ways to help where you live. pic.twitter.com/zp4RDjjRJ8 — Josh DeVine (@TBIJoshDeVine) November 9, 2017

As a society, we won't arrest our way out of the problem of human trafficking. It hinges on asking tough questions about what drives demand. Connect with @ITHasToStopTN for Tennessee-specific research and how to identify the warning signs of a trafficking victim. pic.twitter.com/HNVIKDExvw — TBI (@TBInvestigation) November 9, 2017