Veteran’s Day events happening across the Tri-Cities region

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL)- There is a lot going on in the Tri-Cities this weekend to honor veterans. We’ve compiled a list for you.

Veteran’s Day events:

Abingdon, VA:

The Healing Warrior Initiative presents the 2017 Pathway to Peace Conference and Workshop on Saturday,

November 11 in Abingdon, Virginia. “The event is open to the public and serves a dual purpose: to benefit veterans through an annual charitable fund drive and offer participants, of all ages and levels of experience self defense instruction by world class martial artists.” Conference registration will begin at 8:00 a.m with self defense training starting at 9:00 a.m. in the Food City Headquarters Conference Center.

E.B. Stanley Middle School in Abingdon, VA will be hosting a Veterans Day celebration on November 10th at 9 am in the gym with brunch to follow at approximately 10 am. The guest speaker will be Delegate Todd Pillion.

Dickenson County, VA: Students will recognize veterans at a breakfast assembly in Dickenson County on Nov. 10 ahead of Veteran’s Day. The “Breakfast with a Vet” event will take place at Clintwood Elementary and will include local veterans. Guests will participate with students in the Breakfast After the Bell program, an initiative that increases access to school breakfast by bringing breakfast out of the cafeteria and making it a part of the school day. This will take place Friday, Nov. 10 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Clintwood Elementary at 150 Elementary Circle Clintwood, VA 24228.

Elizabethton: Veteran’s Day Program at Elizabethton High School at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10. “We will have guest speakers who are veterans dating back to WWII and some of whom are ECS or EHS staff. Our goal is to cultivate a sense of pride, unity and patriotism among students by helping them see the unwavering commitment of local American service members.”

Gray: Ridgeview School Pays Tribute to America’s Military Heroes- Students, faculty, staff and the community will join forces on Friday, November 10, 2017 to welcome and honor Veterans of the United States Armed Forces in a variety of creative and heartfelt ways. Events at the school range from a special Veterans Day Assembly to a commemorative Art Walk to pay tribute to service members, veterans and their families. Veterans Day Assembly Time: 9:30 a.m. Location: Gymnasium

Greene County:

Chuckey Doak Middle School is hosting a Veteran’s Day ceremony Friday. They will feed veterans around noon and then the ceremony will be at 1 p.m.

The Tusculum College Office of Veterans Services will host a Veterans Day Service at the Thomas J. Garland Library on Friday, Nov. 10, at 3:45 p.m. on Tusculum College’s Greeneville campus.

Veterans Day Ceremony, 11/11 at 11am at the Greene County Veteran's Memorial

Johnson City:

The Science Hill JROTC will be hosting their annual Veterans day program this year on Friday, Nov. 10 from 10 am to 11 am at Science Hill’s new gym. The event will feature JROTC, Drill Team, Band, Orchestra, Chorus and the Topper Tots

In observance of Veteran s Day, the Veteran s Affairs Standing Committee, the Student Veteran s of America, and the East Tennessee State University Department of Military Science will hold a ceremony on Friday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. to honor and remember those who have served their country through military service. The public is invited to attend.

In honor of Veterans Day, Johnson City Transit will offer free fixed-route rides on Monday, Nov. 13. This free ridership extends to both veterans and non-veterans.

Men and women who served their country will be recognized at their home, Brookdale Johnson City in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Friday, November 10th at 1:45 p.m.

Rep. Phil Roe, M.D. (R-TN) will speak at the Johnson City Washington County Veterans Day ceremony on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. The program will be held at the Johnson City Washington County Veterans Memorial at the west end of Kiwanis Park at the corner of Veterans Way and Market Street.

Kingsport:

Petworks Veterans Day adoption event- Friday and Saturday from 12:30 to 5:30 at the Kingsport animal shelter free adoptions for veterans. Just show your military ID card or DD214 with your adoption application.

The Kingsport Aquatic Center is offering a free admission day for currently serving military and veterans on November 11.

Eastman is teaming up with the Walmart location on West Stone Drive in Kingsport for a special collection toward its annual Supplies for Soldiers campaign. The community is invited to help send the comforts of home to U.S. military personnel currently deployed overseas. Volunteers will be posted at both store entrances to collect donations and answer questions. Here: Walmart Supercenter, 2500 West Stone Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660 When: Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12 Time: 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Annual Veteran’s Day Program at Ross-N-Robinson Middle School in Kingsport, TN, 1517 Jessee Street 37664

Friday November 10, 2017. Soldiers and Equipment on field 9:00-12:15, Luncheon 12:30-1:40, in Chorus Classroom

Program 2:00-2:40 in School Auditorium. Key Note Address will be given by Speaker of the TN State House of Representatives and Gubernatorial Candidate Beth Harwell.

Phil Roe is visiting Brookdale Rock Springs Residents on Friday, November 10th at 2:30 p.m.

Sullivan County: Sullivan South High School gymnasium is hosting a Veteran’s Day program. They are expecting about 1000 people to attend. Congressman Phil Roe, a veteran himself, will be here to share a few words and thoughts. Showtime for the program will be at 1 PM.

Unicoi County:

Congressman Roe is speaking at a Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, November 10th at Unicoi County High School’s auditorium at 9:30. 700 S Mohawk Dr., Erwin, TN 37650

Free Lunch for Veteran’s Hosted in Town of Unicoi: Town of Unicoi and Town of Unicoi History Group is honoring the men and women who have served our country. The annual Veteran’s Lunch will be held on Saturday, November 11th from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Town of Unicoi Tourist Information Center (106 Unicoi Village Place). “We invite all active and retired military personnel and their families to attend this luncheon. The luncheon will feature a free meal for all veterans and active military. Additionally, family members can purchase a meal for $5. Reservations are requested, but not required.”

Restaurants: These are deals that apply at participating locations. Make sure you have your military ID with you.

Applebee’s: Free meal on Nov. 11

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small order of wings and side of fries on November 1

Cracker Barrel: Complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake

Dunkin’ Donuts: Free Doughnut to veterans and active military members on Nov. 11

Fazoli’s: Active, inactive and retired military get free spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce from Nov. 10-12

Golden Corral: Military Appreciation Night free dinner on Nov. 12 from 5 to 9 p.m. And on Nov. 13th at 4pm the Golden Corral in Abingdon on exit 7 is feeding veterans for free.

Hooters: Free meal from select menu at participating locations on Nov. 11

IHOP: Free red, white and blue pancakes for active duty military and veterans on Nov. 10

Little Caesars: Free $5 Hot-n-Ready lunch combo on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

O’Charley’s: Free $9.99er entree on Nov. 11

Olive Garden: Free meal, including entree from special Veterans Day menu, plus unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks on Nov. 11

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage on Nov. 12

Quaker Steak & Lube: Complimentary or discounted meal on Nov. 11

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11

Ruby Tuesday: Free appetizer on Nov. 11

Shoney’s: Free All You Care to Eat Breakfast from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov. 11

Starbucks, Nov. 11- Any Veteran, active duty military and military spouse who visits will be treated to a free tall coffee.

Johnson City and Kingsport’s Texas Roadhouse locations invite veterans and active members of U.S. military to enjoy FREE lunch on Saturday, Saturday, November 11, 2017 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m

Retail:

Dollar General: Veterans, active duty military and immediate family members get 11% discount on Nov. 11

Firestone Complete Auto Care: 15% off lowest advertised price for any service from Nov. 10-12

Goodwill: 50% all donated apparel with military ID on Nov. 11

Home Depot: 10% discount to all military

Lowe’s: 10% for veterans every day

Publix: 10% off groceries for veterans, military personnel and families on Nov. 11

Target: 10% discount for active duty, veterans and spouses/dependent children from Nov. 7-11

Toys R Us: 15% in-store purchases from Nov. 4-11

Walgreens: Veterans and military personnel, as well as family members, with Walgreens Balance Rewards card get 20% discount on Nov. 11

Sport Clips: Free haircuts for veterans and active duty military at participating locations on Nov. 11

If you have a Veteran’s Day event you would like us to know about pelase email us at news@wjhl.com.

