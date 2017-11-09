THP: One person injured in two-vehicle crash in Surgoinsville

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – One person was sent to the hospital following a crash in Hawkins County Thursday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on Highway 11W and Zion Hill Road in Surgoinsville.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Kayla McPeek was traveling north on Zion Hill Road and was attempting to go across the north and south bound lanes of Highway 11W.

THP said she failed to yield and went into the path of a Chevrolet Traverse.

The Chevrolet hit McPeek’s car, where it overturned into a median.

THP said charges are pending in the crash.

