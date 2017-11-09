TBI identifies deceased suspect in shooting that injured 2 KPD officers

UPDATE 11:00 PM:

The deceased individual has been identified as Hugh Kyle Hurd (DOB 8/7/59), of Kingsport, TN. At the request of 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday evening in the 1900 block of Manor Court in Kingsport. Preliminary information indicates that officers with the Kingsport Police Department responded to the residence at approximately 2:30 Thursday afternoon after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a male subject threatening to harm himself and others. Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with the man, but he refused to come to the door and barricaded himself inside. Officers tried to communicate with the subject, who continued to ignore their requests. Just before 5:00, the subject exited the residence and fired shots at officers, striking two of them. Officers returned fire, at which point the subject retreated back inside the residence. A short time later, he was located inside the home, deceased. At this time, the cause of death is unknown. The body will be sent for an autopsy. The injured officers were transported to the hospital for treatment. One officer was treated and released, and the other officer remains hospitalized. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Special Agents continue to interview witnesses relevant to the investigation. TBI Special Agent Forensic Scientists with the Violent Crime Response Team also responded and will be collecting evidence and processing the scene throughout the night. As in any case, our investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review. As is our policy, the TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective department.

UPDATE 10:16 PM:

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said in an email to News Channel 11 that they hope to release the suspect’s name later this evening and issued the following statement on the officer-involved shooting investigation:

At the request of 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday evening in the 1900 block of Manor Court in Kingsport. Preliminary information indicates that officers with the Kingsport Police Department responded to the residence at approximately 2:30 Thursday afternoon after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a male subject threatening to harm himself and others. Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with the man, but he refused to come to the door and barricaded himself inside. Officers tried to communicate with the subject, who continued to ignore their requests. Just before 5:00, the subject exited the residence and fired shots at officers, striking two of them. Officers returned fire, at which point the subject retreated back inside the residence. A short time later, he was located inside the home, deceased. At this time, the cause of death is unknown. The body will be sent for an autopsy. The injured officers were transported to the hospital for treatment. One officer was treated and released, and the other officer remains hospitalized. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Special Agents continue to interview witnesses relevant to the investigation. TBI Special Agent Forensic Scientists with the Violent Crime Response Team also responded and will be collecting evidence and processing the scene throughout the night. As in any case, our investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review. As is our policy, the TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective department. Updates on this investigation will be posted online at

UPDATE: 9:30 PM:

A Kingsport Police Department news release said the suspect in an officer-involved shooting was found dead inside a condominium in the 1900 block of Manor Court in the Ridgefields community around 6 p.m. Thursday.

According to a KPD news release, around 2 p.m. the police department received information that a resident in a condominium had made threats to harm and/or kill both himself and one of his neighbors.

An investigation revealed that the suspect was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a previous charge of aggravated stalking involving a different neighbor.

Police also learned that the man was in possession of a firearm.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect had barricaded himself inside the residence. A perimeter was set up by officers and KPD SWAT Team was called in to assist.

According to the release, a reverse 911 call was sent out to people in the neighborhood and instructed everyone to stay indoors.

Around 4:45 p.m., police said the man came out of his condominium, armed with a firearm and there was an “immediate exchange of gunfire between him and the officers. He then retreated back inside his condominium.”

Two KPD officers were injured during the gunfire. We reported earlier that the officers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

One officer has since been treated and release and the other officer was being prepped for surgery, police said.

Both officers names have been withheld at this time.

The SWAT Team made entry into the suspect’s home around 6 p.m. and found the man deceased inside.

“The exact cause and manner of his death remains under investigation, pending an autopsy, and will not be released at this time. His identity is being temporarily withheld pending notification of next of kin,” according to the release.

Kingsport police officials said the scene in the neighborhood has been deemed safe and residents are allowed to return to their homes.

Police said the scene is still considered an active crime scene with very limited access.

As is the case with any officer involved shooting, in an effort to maintain complete transparency with the community, the Kingsport Police Department contacted the Office of the 2nd Judicial District Attorney with a request for an independent investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The Kingsport Police Department Criminal Investigations Division will also conduct a parallel in-house investigation. The department has received an outpouring of support from the community in the form of phone calls, text messages, emails, social media posts, and even food deliveries expressing thoughts and prayers for everyone involved. For this, the Kingsport Police Department would like to express sincere heartfelt gratitude. As this is now an active multi-agency investigation, no additional details can or will be released at this time.”

UPDATE: 7:55 PM:

Kingsport Police Department’s Tom Patton spoke to our reporter Elizabeth Kuebel who gave a timeline of events leading up to Thursday’s officer-involved shooting.

Patton said officers went to a home on Manor Court, which is in the Ridgefields subdivision, to serve active arrest warrants to a man in the neighborhood.

“At one point the suspect managed to barricade himself inside his condominium, and there was a surrounding of the condominium by officers,” Patton said. “They called in the SWAT Team and additional resources, and while they were formulating a plan about 4:45 p.m. there was a gunfire exchange.”

Patton said two KPD officers were shot during that gunfire exchange.

“Their injuries, at least initially, appear non-life threatening,” he said. “Both of them are at an area medical facility receiving treatment. They were, at the time they arrived there, both conscious and alert. One of them is currently in surgery.”

Patton said approximately an hour and a half later, the suspect was apprehended.

“It was a very fluid, volatile scene there for a few minutes, but right now it does appear to be a safe scene,” Patton said. “However, it’s still very much a very active investigation and we are trying to get residents in the nearby area, who were restricted from getting home for quite some time, we are trying to get them home in a safe and orderly manner.”

Patton told us the minutes after learning that a fellow officer had been shot was a “very tense” time for the police department.

“It’s a very difficult, emotional situation, but our officers are professionals and they’ve done a good job here tonight,” Patton said.

UPDATE 6:30 PM: Kingsport Police Department spokesman Tom Patton told us two officers were shot and were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Patton said one of the officers was in surgery.

While we were at Holston Valley Medical Center this evening, our crews saw multiple police vehicles at the emergency entrance.

UPDATE: Kingsport Police Department spokesman Tom Patton told us a person was taken into custody around 6 p.m., following a report of shots fired in the Ridgefields community around 4:45 p.m.

Officers were in the neighborhood on Manor Court where they were attempting to serve a warrant.

A man reportedly barricaded himself in one of the condominiums.

Roads around the Manor Court have been shutdown by police officers and anyone living in the area is asked to be patient as the scene remains active and under investigation.

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officials said a suspect is possibly barricaded in a home in the Ridgefields subdivision.

Police officers have since sent out reverse 911 calls asking those in that community to stay indoors.

“Reverse 911 call went out to neighborhood warning people of an emergency situation with instructions to stay inside,” KPD spokespoerson Tom Patton said.

We’ll report more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.