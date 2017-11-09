Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Clinton, TN

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – An officer-involved shooting happened in Clinton Wednesday night.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the shooting happened around 9 p.m.

The Clinton Police Department went to a home in the 1000 block of East Drive for a report of a man with outstanding warrants being at the residence.

When officers arrived and tried to take the man in custody, the suspect tried to climb out a window. During the encounter, the suspect fired at the officers.

One of the officers fired back and shot the suspect. The suspect died at the scene.

None of the officers were injured.