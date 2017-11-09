State working to resolve TN-Ready issues

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- This year more than 9,000 TN Ready tests were scored incorrectly, according to the state. TN-Ready is the state’s achievement test in reading, writing, and math for grades three through 11.

News Channel 11 talked with the Tennessee Commissioner of Education Candice McQueen. She said 99 percent of the tests were accurate but they are working to make sure it’s 100 percent accuracy moving forward.

She said there was a scanning issue with the testing vendor Questar. “We have created a quality improvement plan on how that scoring challenge related to scanning program will be fixed,” McQueen said.

McQueen said they are creating of an assessment task force that will look specifically at the tests in Tennessee, how to fix issues, and improve the test.

“We are ensuring that no student or teacher in the district no school is impacted in terms of anything related to accountability based on a scoring challenge that the vendor had,” McQueen said.

This isn’t the first problem that’s happened with TN-Ready. In the 2015-2016 school year, an issue with the vendors servers kept students from taking the online tests. The test was cancelled for middle and elementary school students that year.

McQueen said the state is also working to improve the quality of the test.

“We’ve reduced the test by 30 percent, we’ve made significant changes in how we actually administer the test and our test window and we’ve also created some really strong improvements in terms of how we prepare for the test,” McQueen said.

Both the state and the testing vendor said they are working to make sure the scanning issues don’t happen again.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.