No. 24 Buffs top Alice Lloyd in OT

PIPPAS PASSES, Ky. (Nov. 9, 2017) – The early season theme of playing in close games continued Thursday evening as the No. 24 Milligan College women’s basketball team defeated Alice Lloyd College, 94-91, in overtime.
Milligan improved to 2-2 on the season and all four games have been decided by seven points or fewer in regulation, including two overtime games. Alice Lloyd, which came into the game averaging 93 points per game and had hit the century mark its last time out, suffered its first loss of the season to fall to 3-1.
Junior Sarah Robinson led the way for Milligan with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and four other Buffs made it to double figures in scoring. Mackenzie Raizor scored 11, Andi Lamb scored 10, and Emily Kiser and Courtney Wilson scored 12 and 11 off the bench, respectively.
The game went back and forth most of the way until a basket by Wilson gave the Buffs the lead for good in the final minute of overtime. Wilson’s basket was followed by a big offensive rebound with less than 10 seconds left, and Kiser made two free throws with seven seconds left to help seal the win.
As a team, Milligan was 56.7 percent (34-60) from the floor and 29.2 percent (7-24) from 3-point territory. Kiser accounted for a pair of the 3-pointers, going 2-for-6, and five other Buffs made one from behind the arc.
For Alice Lloyd, four players were in double figures, led by Kayla Wilson with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
Milligan’s next game is the team’s home opener. On Saturday, Nov. 11, the Buffs will host Asbury University at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse at 2 p.m. Milligan faced Asbury earlier this week on the road and fell to the Eagles 75-68.