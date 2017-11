KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officials said a suspect is possibly barricaded in a home in the Ridgefields subdivision.

Police officers have since sent out reverse 911 calls asking those in that community to stay indoors.

“Reverse 911 call went out to neighborhood warning people of an emergency situation with instructions to stay inside,” KPD spokespoerson Tom Patton said.

We’ll report more information as it becomes available.

