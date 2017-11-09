Johnson Co. grand jury indicts two Mountain City officers on multiple drug-related charges

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Johnson County grand jury indicted two Mountain City Police Department officers on multiple drug-related charges on Thursday, following a months long investigation into allegations about the officers using and distributing illegal drugs.

According to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigations news release, back in August 1st District Attorney General Tony Clark requested that TBI special agents start investigating allegations about Mountain City Police Lt. Ronald Glen Shupe and Sgt. Elmer Kenneth Lane being involved in the use and distribution of illegal narcotics.

During the investigation, agents discovered that Shupe and Lane were involved in obtaining, distributing and using controlled substances both on and off duty. TBI said some of the drug transactions happened within a school zone.

On Monday, an undercover operation conducted by TBI, FBI and the Tennessee Highway Patrol found Shupe in possession of a quantity of Oxycodone pills while on duty.

Shupe was arrested and taken into federal custody.

On Thursday, a Johnson County grand jury returned indictment charging Shupe with one count of possession of schedule II drugs with intent to deliver in a school zone, one count of conspiracy to possess schedule II drugs with intent to deliver in a school zone, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, three counts of official misconduct, one counts of solicitation to commit assault, one count of accessory after the fact, one count of release of confidential information, one count of simple possession of schedule II drugs, one count of casual exchange of schedule VI drugs and theft of property valued at $1,000 or less.

Shupe was served with the new charges in Washington County Jail, where he was being held on federal charges.

The grand jury also returned indictments charging Lane with one count of conspiracy to possess schedule II drugs with intent to deliver in a school zone, one counts of solicitation to commit delivery of schedule II drugs and simple possession of schedule II drugs.

Lane was arrested and booked into the Johnson County Jail Thursday afternoon on $25,000 bond.

