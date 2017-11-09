JCPD: 3 charged in connection to Hamilton Street shooting incident

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested three people following an investigation into a shooting Wednesday night on Hamilton Street.

According to a JCPD news release, officers responded to the area of Hamilton Street and Hillcrest Drive just before 9 a.m. in reference to a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found shell casings in the road on Hamilton Street, east of Hillcrest Drive, and were able to get information on two vehicle that reportedly left the scene.

Officers made contact with Richard Owens, 50, who was dropped off at the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Owens’ account of the shooting incident was reportedly different than other witness statements, and evidence showed that gunfire was exchanged between Owens and another person.

Police said there is no evidence or reports that anyone else was injured in the shooting.

Owens was charged with false reporting, reckless endangerment, simple possession of schedule II narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police later located the two vehicles that left the scene, and one of the vehicles was identified as the vehicle that dropped Owens off at the medical center.

Evidence from the crime scene was transported in that vehicle to another location.

A police search led to the arrests of Miranda Johnson, 27, of Johnson City, and Danny Runyon, 37, of Elizabethton, who were both charged with tampering with evidence.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and more charges are pending.

JCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division is seeking information regarding this case and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 434-6166 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 434-6158.

To send a tip anonymously, text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to http://www.citizenobserver.com

Messages may also be sent on JCPD’s website, http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.

