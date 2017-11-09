Greeneville’s Allen Johnson will make his final NHRA run this weekend

(GREENEVILLE) The Sun is getting ready to set on racing career of Greeneville pro stock driver Allen Johnson, with his final race taking place in California this weekend.

“Had a lot of heartfelt conversations with fans and sponsors. sort of bittersweet. it’s sunk in and it’s becoming more bitter than sweet.”

In his 22 years behind the wheel, Johnson won 27 NHRA national events. his biggest victory of course coming in 2012, when he won the NHRA pro stock world championship, that moment made even more special for Allen, as his engine builder, and father Roy, joined him for the celebration

“When I brought my dad up on the stage and we were champions. that was the shining moment for both of us.”

“I don’t really like to think about it because I’m a crybaby, I guess. it just overwhelmed me.”

While he has collected many accolades and wins over his career, there is one track victory that alluded Johnson, a strip everyone wanted to see him succeed at, Bristol. though he came ever so close in 2012.

“That was one that got away from us.”

“Won it in 2012. it was a dive, i just had to give it to the left lane.”

And though Johnson would like to ride off into the sunset with one final win, he feels he has already won.

“Being able to do it as a family. yeah, we won races, we won championships, we’ve done all that. but to do this as a family and be successful, it gives me a feeling right here (in my heart) that’s awesome.”

