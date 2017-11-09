Falcons Hatley signs with ETSU;Cyclones Hermann signs with Milligan

(NE TENNESSEE ) The ink was flowing at Volunteer high school this afternoon when Alyssa Hatley signed a national letter of intent with ETSU to play volleyball. Hatley has the Big 7 player of the year in 2017 and she’s also been 1st team all conference 4 years in a row.

“High school ball to college ball is a whole different book so I’m scared of going up there but at the same time I’m pretty confident in my play. I love the coach and ETSU just feels like home.”

And congratulations to Macie Hermann who signed a national letter of intent with the Milligan softball team. Last season the shortstop batted .366 and led the team in stolen bases, she also had a 950 fielding percentage.