GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 2-year-old missing from Gallatin.

Jackson Phillips is 2-feet-tall, weighs 30 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing tan pajamas with dogs on them.

Anyone with information is urged to contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.



https://twitter.com/TBInvestigation/status/928599786781118465