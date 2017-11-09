Elizabethton city leaders searching for management firm to take over golf course operations

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – The golf course in Elizabethton could soon be under new management, that’s if city leaders have their way. The city has put out a request for proposals from firms hoping to be the new managers at the golf course.

Charles Hollowell loves to play golf. It was no surprise finding him at the Elizabethton golf course playing a few holes along side his son who is visiting from Knoxville.

“It’s a good way to just get exercise and get rid of some frustration,” Hollowell said.

City leaders say the Elizabethton golf course has fallen on hard times, with the city having to put up hundred’s of thousands of dollars to keep it in operation.

“I hope that doesn’t happen, because we are well satisfied with the staff that we have here and really hope they won’t have to make any chances like that,” Hollowell said.

For the time being, city leaders haven’t made any decisions just yet but they are exploring the possibility of having a management team come into the golf course in Elizabethton and run the place.

“I think its probably worth exploring the fact being that the last several years have been tremendously tough on not just our golf course but if you look at any golf course around the country, they are struggling and we need to find away to no struggle as bad,” Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander said.

According to a 2016 audit during that fiscal year the golf course operating revenue was just over $636,000. During fiscal year 2015 operating revenue was more than $589,000.

Still city leaders say the golf course is not making enough money to sustain itself.

The city recently put out a request for proposal to acquire that management team. So far Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander says the pool has been narrowed down to three or four contenders for the job.

He says for the time being, its not clear what will happen to the current staff at the golf course if a management firm takes over.

“We’ve got a lot of great people that work at our golf course and certainly that is one of things we will have to look at and one of the things we will have to address,” Curt Alexander said.

Charles Hollowell also says he hopes member prices don’t change. For the time being he’ll continue to enjoy his time on the green, waiting until a final decision is made.

City leaders are hoping to choose a management firm early next year.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.