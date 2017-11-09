Destination Thursday: A Dollywood Christmas

PIGEON FORGE, TN (WJHL) – ABC Tri-Cities Amy Lynn is exploring Dollywood for this week’s edition of Destination Thursday.

We are helping you and your family explore the region. At Dollywood, there are rides, shows and food.

One of the staples of the park is the Dollywood Express. Engineer Tim Smith showed News Channel 11 what keeps the steam engines trekking across the Appalachian foothills.

There are also, amazing artisans that can help you take home a one-of-a-kind souvenir. Amy stopped by Smoky Mountain Glass. Artisan Chris took us behind the scene and showed the art of making glass sculptures like Christmas figurines.

One of Amy’s favorite things about the park is the shows and one that really embraces the Northeast Tennessee culture is the Smoky Mountain Adventure. If you stop by Pigeon Forge you have to stop by.

For more information about Christmas-themed events at Dollywood, check out http://dollywood.com.