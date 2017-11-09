CMA Awards highlighted by political, emotional moments



(AP) – The 2017 Country Music Association Awards marked one of its most political and emotional shows in years, as the night offered powerful moments focused on unifying as a country during a year dominated by gun violence, divisive politics and natural disasters.

Carrie Underwood broke down while singing during Wednesday night’s “In Memoriam” after photos of the 58 people who died at a country music festival last month in Las Vegas were shown. Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman quoted Maya Angelou when the foursome won vocal group of the year at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, while bandmate Karen Fairchild told the audience, “Kindness is an attractive quality.”

That sentiment was present throughout the three-hour show, which aired on ABC.

