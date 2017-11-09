App State Reaches Bowl Eligibility With Rivalry Win

BOONE, N.C. — A rivalry win triggered the return to postseason eligibility.
Senior quarterback Taylor Lamb threw two touchdown passes and a stingy defense kept Georgia Southern out of the end zone as Appalachian State recorded a 27-6 victory in front of an ESPNU audience on Thursday night at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
With the victory, the Mountaineers (6-4, 5-1 Sun Belt) are 3-for-3 in becoming bowl eligible as a full-fledged FBS member.
Tee Sims increased his season total to 9.5 sacks by posting one of three by App State’s defense, which limited the Eagles (0-9, 0-5) to 191 yards of offense on 56 plays.
Special teams also played a significant role, as Chandler Staton‘s two field goals included a 53-yard kick to end the first half and the Mountaineers moved ahead 20-6 early in the fourth quarter after 241-pound defensive end Caleb Fuller rushed for 23 yards on a fake punt.
Three plays after Fuller advanced to the Georgia Southern 27 on his fourth-and-3 carry from midfield, Lamb threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Ike Lewis to give the senior receiver his seventh touchdown in the last five games.
After the Eagles opened the scoring with a 29-yard field goal, Lamb gave App State the lead for good on a 27-yard touchdown pass to tight end Collin Reedmidway through the second quarter.
Trailing 7-3, Georgia Southern used a fourth-down stop to begin a drive at App State’s 36 with 2:20 left in the half, but Sims’ first-down tackle in the backfield triggered a three-and-out possession that ended with a punt from the 42. Seemingly content to enter halftime with a four-point lead, App State let the clock run before Lamb gained 44 yards to the Georgia Southern 35 on a third-and-9 draw. The Mountaineers called a timeout with three seconds left, and Staton drilled the 53-yard field goal as the half ended.
It was the sixth-longest field goal in school history and the longest successful attempt since Mark Wright set a school record with a 57-yard field goal against Troy in 2000.
Staton added a 28-yard field goal early in the third quarter, making him 5-for-5 in the last three games, and the Eagles converted a 44-yard field goal before App State successfully executed the fake punt from midfield with a 13-6 lead.
Lamb completed seven of his 13 passes for 161 yards, and redshirt freshman Marcus Williams Jr. rushed for a career-high 130 yards in his third straight start as the Mountaineers played without injured back Jalin Moore.
Austin Exford and Rashaad Townes joined Sims in recording a sack for App State. A.J. Howard had seven solo tackles to lead the team.