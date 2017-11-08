WCSO: Woman charged after found with crack cocaine, marijuana during traffic stop

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman after she was found with crack cocaine, marijuana and other drugs during a traffic stop.

According to a WCSO news release, investigators stopped Cynthia Y. Bowman, 33, after she failed to stop her vehicle at a stop sign.

While a license check was being conducted, a K-9 unit alerted to the drugs in the vehicle and a search revealed a backpack with 41 individually packaged baggies of crack cocaine of over 33 grams, 20 suboxone strips and 12 baggies of marijuana of over 33 grams.

According to the release, investigators found several sets of digital scales, a large amount of new baggies for repackaging and other drug paraphernalia.

Bowman was charged with possession of a schedule II, III and VI for resale, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was being held on $31,000 bond and was scheduled to be in Sessions Court Thursday morning.

