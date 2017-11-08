Vols’ Jones says QB Guarantano will be ‘game-time decision’

By Published:
Tennessee redshirt freshman quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (Photo: Icon Sportswire, Getty)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee coach Butch Jones says it will be a “game-time decision” on whether quarterback Jarrett Guarantano plays Saturday at Missouri.

Jones had said at his Monday and Wednesday press conferences that Guarantano’s status was “probable” for the Missouri game . Jones clarified the situation Wednesday night on his “Vol Calls” radio show by saying it “will be pretty much a game-time decision on how he feels.”

Jones said that Guarantano practiced Wednesday.

Guarantano had his right ankle heavily taped last week in a 24-10 victory over Southern Mississippi . He left the game for three plays in the second quarter and then sat out the entire second half.

Freshman Will McBride made his college debut last week as he took over for Guarantano in the second half.

