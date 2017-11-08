Unknown substance at medical center sends multiple people to Hawkins Co. hospital

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Hawkins County emergency management officials confirmed an unknown substance has caused employees at Rural Health Medical Center to become sick.

According to EMA Director Gary Murrell, at least 9 people have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Murrell said Rural Health has been secured areas of the medical center as crews performing testing to determine what is making people sick.

So far, parts of the medical center have been shutdown for over an hour and there are multiple agencies on-scene.

The Kingsport Fire crews are en route to the scene.

