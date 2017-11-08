Trio escape Tennessee jail, one suspect added to TBI’s Most Wanted List

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for three inmates who escaped from the Macon County jail.

Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons identified the escapees as Matt White, Jeffrey Strong and Dylan Ferguson.

Ferguson was reportedly awaiting trial for homicide while Strong and White were being held on drug and theft convictions.

In the wake of his escape, Ferguson was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted List.

Ferguson, along with Stephen Sullivan, are accused of killing 40-year-old Brandon Fye. His body was found in a wooded area near Shrum Hollow Road in Macon County in August 2016.

They are believed to be in a white Ford 250 truck with Tennessee license plate 3B5-7V2 that is believed to have been stolen from one of the inmate’s uncles.

It is unknown when the trio escaped from the jail and officials are reviewing video evidence to determine exactly when they escaped.

US Marshals and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have been called in to assist with the investigation.

Sheriff Gammons said the inmates are to be considered dangerous but does not know if the men are armed.

Anyone with information is asked to call 615-666-7155.

TOP 10 ALERT: This homicide suspect has escaped from a local jail and is on the run! He may be with two other escapees in a stolen, white, 1990 Ford F-250, TN tag: 3B5-7V2. Spot him? Call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND! Please RT to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/77Emm33kIw — TBI (@TBInvestigation) November 8, 2017