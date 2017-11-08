Tri-Cities Airport Authority, local leaders hold signing event for Aerospace Park

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Local leaders and the Tri-Cities Airport Authority held a signing event confirming their partnership in a regional economic development project.

According to a news release, the airport authority, along with representatives from Bristol, Kingsport, Johnson City, Sullivan County and Washington County, formalized their partnership for the Aerospace Park.

Together, the communities will be back an $8.5 million bond.

According to the release, Aerospace Park is an “on-airport industrial park, with direct runway access, which will accommodate the continued growth of the aerospace industry in Northeast Tennessee. Combined with the aviation maintenance technology program at Northeast State Community College, the expansion of Aerospace Park insures the aerospace industry has both the physical infrastructure and the trained workforce needed to add to the existing aerospace companies in the region.”

“We are pleased to move this project forward and are proud to be a part of the cities and counties coming together to create this new regional economic development opportunity,” TCAA Executive Director Patrick Wilson said. “We have had interest in the airport and our region from aerospace industry prospects over the past couple of years. The ability to offer a larger site will allow us to be more competitive for large projects.”

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.