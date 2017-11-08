Tech signs two-time South Greene state champion & state tournament MVP

By Layne Weitzel, TTU Sports Information

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – @TTUWBB head coach Kim Rosamond has announced the signing of 5’10” power forward Taylor Lamb to a National Letter of Intent on the first day of the early signing period.

Lamb, of Greeneville, Tennessee, will join Tech after completing her upcoming senior season at South Greene High School and her May 2018 graduation. She will join the Golden Eagle roster for the 2018-19 season.

“One word epitomizes Taylor Lamb: WINNER. This is a young woman who knows nothing but success in every area of her life,” Rosamond said. “From the classroom to the court, Taylor is a relentless competitor in anything she pursues. She has a championship pedigree at South Greene, and she is at her best when it matters most.”

To say that Lamb has had a successful high school career would be an understatement. She has led her high school team to the Tennessee High School State Tournament all three years of her career. South Greene captured the state title in both 2016 and 2017, and Lamb was named the TSSAA Division I Class A State Tournament MVP both years. As a sophomore, she led her team with 25 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the championship game. Last season, she captured MVP honors again with a 19-point, 10-rebound performance on the big stage.

“Taylor plays much bigger than her 5’10” frame. She is fearless in attacking the rim, can face up and knock down the open jumper and is dominant on the boards,” Rosamond stated. “Her passion and love for the game are infectious. She is one of the most decorated players in a state loaded with talent, and the fact the two-time Class A State Tourney MVP chose TTU is a testament to where this program is headed.”

Individually, Lamb is a two-time Division I Class A Miss Basketball finalist. Her other career accolades include two regional MVP titles and three district MVP titles along with selections to three TSSAA all-state tournament teams, three regional all-tournament teams, three district all-tournament teams and three Tennessee Sports Writers Association all-state teams. Combining her first three years of play at South Greene, she has averaged 14.9 points, 1.3 assists, 7.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game. Lamb has played under coach Stephen Gregg, also the South Greene girls’ volleyball coach, during her illustrious high school career. She also played on the summer travel circuit for the highly successful Tennessee Flight organization and was coached by Cory Barrett and Tom Insell.

“Tennessee Tech was the perfect college for me,” said Lamb on her decision to sign with Tech. “I fell in love with the Hoop arena, I love each and every coach, all the girls on the team are awesome and I cannot wait to play with them, and the campus is gorgeous!”

Lamb is also a two-sport athlete at South Greene, lettering in volleyball for four years as an outside hitter. The Rebels have won four conference, four district and four regional championships with Lamb on the squad. She has led her team to the state tournament all four years of her career, along with playing in the state championship game as a sophomore, junior and senior. On Sept. 26, 2017, Lamb flirted with breaking the state record for kills in a match with 43, which ended up being the second-most in state history. In the same match, she again etched her name in the state record books for kills in a game, tallying 14, which also ranks second in state history.

The early signing period for NCAA Division I women’s basketball began today and will continue through Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Tech opens up the 2017-18 season this Friday, Nov. 10 at home versus Tennessee Wesleyan. Tip-off is 5:30 p.m. CT.