PetSmart investigating death of dog in store’s grooming area

DICKSON CITY, Pa. (AP) — A national pet store chain says it’s investigating the death of a dog that was attacked in the grooming area of one of its Pennsylvania stores.

Betty Miller of Scranton tells WNEP-TV that she dropped off her dog, a 12-year-old Bichon named Brewster, at a PetSmart in Dickson City to get groomed. A short time later, she says a vet called to let her know that Brewster had been killed in an attack by another dog.

Miller says the attacker was a pit bull. She says she doesn’t understand how the store allowed the dog to come near her pet. She says Brewster was “bait” for the other dog.

PetSmart says it’s “truly saddened” by the incident and is investigating whether there were any violations of its policies and procedures.

