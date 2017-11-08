Owner of Johnson City pet store charged with animal cruelty

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The owner of an exotic pet shop in Johnson City is facing dozens of animal cruelty charges.

Washington County, Tennessee Animal Control charged Corey Houser with 35 counts of cruelty.

He is the owner of Village Pets on West Market Street.

According to Wayne Thomas with Animal Control, he had received multiple complaints about the shop and had given Houser several warnings before charging him.

He said the conditions that the animals are living in are unacceptable.

“Not keeping them clean, the tanks full of algae, the snakes have all kind of feces and old skin in there where they’re not cleaned on a regular basis like they should be,” Thomas said.

He said Houser works at the store alone and was trying to maintain too many animals by himself.

Houser is scheduled to appear in sessions court on November 14 at 9 a.m.

