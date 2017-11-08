National Signing Day; Gate City’s McClung signs with Georgetown Hoyas

(NE TENNESSEE/SW VIRGINIA) If was national signing day for high school athletes in basketball, baseball, golf and cross country.

We’ll begin in Gate City where star Blue Devil player Mac McClung made it official this afternoon when he signed a national letter of intent with Georgetown. The 6 foot guard who can jump out of the building had over 40 slam dunks last season while averaging close to 30 points had over 30 offers. Georgetown, of course, is coached by basketball legend Patrick Ewing.

“He wants to bring it back to what it was, it means a lot he showed up really early was right there as as I made my decommit. He keeps it real with you and he’s a very transparent dude and he wants to bring back like I said and so I’m really looking forward to it.”

And at Gate City this morning, Chance Taylor signed with the Tennessee Tech men’s golf team. Taylor is the first Blue Devil to sign with a division 1 golf team. This past season, Taylor won the region 2D golf tournament and finished 3rd overall at the 2A state championship.

There was a lot of inked spilled in Abingdon today beginning with the baseball team, which had 3 players sign.

Staying close to home will be Kevin Christy who signed a national letter of intent with ETSU, his teammate Thomas Francisco is headed to East Carolina after he signed a national letter of intent with the Pirates and Cade Hungate is living out a childhood dream by signing a national letter of intent with Florida State out of the ACC.

“Chose FSU because it was my dream school. Felt like it was the best fit for me, I have a good relationship with the coaching staff. I just felt like it was overall the best fit.”

“I’ve always wanted to go there. They’ve got what I want to study and a nice facility, coaches are great, close to home.”

“Went down to East Carolina on my visit, I really loved the coaching staff they have down there. I’m really loving the direction that the program is going to and hopefully try to make it to Omaha.”

Also signing today with a D-one school from Abingdon was Grace Hess who will play basketball for the Air Force and from the Falcons cross country team Karl Thiessen is headed to Knoxville where he will run for the University of Tennessee.

Three Hilltoppers put the pen to paper this afternoon with two heading to the same school for the same sport. David Bryant and Brandon Feathers continuing their baseball careers at Radford. Bryant hit .362 with 32 rbi’s last season and earned all-conference honors. Feathers struck out 56 batters, posting a 7-1 record this past season was also named all-conference and Gabrielle Mardis signed with Milligan to run cross country and track. Mardis won the Cherokee invitational and Randy Smith classic this season. She also finished 25th overall at state, the best placement of her career.

At Hampton high school this morning the lady Bulldogs Shyanne Tuelle signed a national letter of intent with Campbell University.

So far in her career Tuelle has scored over 11 hundred points and averaged 8 rebounds a per game along with 3 assists..