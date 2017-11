KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A new pedestrian bridge project underway in Kingsport will give people easier access to shopping options.

The pedestrian bridge will connect the Greenbelt to Reedy Creek Terrace shopping center.

That will make it easier for people to walk to the shops on Eastman Road.

The city hopes to complete the $138,000 project sometime next month.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.