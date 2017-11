JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officials confirmed that an investigation is underway into a shooting in the 500 block of Hamilton Street.

According to Sgt. Mike Adams, one person was taken to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound.

No other information was available at this time.

News Channel 11 has a crew headed to the scene and we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.