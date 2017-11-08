Elizabethton Police Captain receives award from Attorney General Jeff Sessions

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – A local police captain received an award from Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his distinguished public service.

Captain Patrick White with the Elizabethton Police Department received the award in Washington D.C. last month.

He was part of a team that successfully investigated and prosecuted a violent drug dealing and human trafficking organization.

During their investigation from 2009 until 2014, about 55 people were indicted and convicted of federal offenses.

This operation took place in multiple states and in Mexico.

White said he is honored to receive the award.

“It wasn’t done alone. I mean we worked on a team and it was everybody around me, everybody fed off of each other,” White said.

Captain White traveled to Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. to receive the award.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.