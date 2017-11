HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Hawkins County emergency management officials confirmed to News Channel 11 that crews are working to clean up a gas spill from a station on Main Street.

The road is closed at the intersection of Short and Main streets in Rogersville.

It is unknown how long the intersection will be closed.

We’ll continue to monitor this story and provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.