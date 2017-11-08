Cloudland running back Jordan Coffey named the TV -11 Player of the Week

(CLOUDLAND) Midway didn’t enjoy the coffee they were served on Friday night.

“It was an interesting night.”

The Highlander’s Jordan Coffey found the end zone three times, in each phase of the game, a rushing touchdown, a pick-six and and taking a punt back to the house. The special team’s td a favorite of head coach Mike Lunsford, who has been harping on Coffey to finish his run.

“On the punt return, he’s got a kid eyed up and I’m thinking ‘cut, make a move Jordan, make a move.’ he just runs him over. well he keeps going and I’m saying ‘make a move.’ he runs another one over, then he scores, he runs three over on the same play and I’m like, ‘well, at least he finished his runs!”

It’s been part of a breakout junior campaign for Coffey at running back, though it took some time to settle into the position, but he credits a lot of his success to the big men in the trenches.

They’ve saved my butt a lot this season and couldn’t have gotten any yard without the line, it’s a big difference, I knew I had to step up. it was hard but couldn’t’ have done it without the team.”

“Started off a little slow in the scrimmages and was a little bit tentative and I was a little concerned. then we played Gatlinburg-Pittman and he just, he was awesome and I was like ‘that’s the kind of player we’ve got to have,’ and he took over and did a great job.”

“Jordan, on behalf of Watauga Orthopaedics and Champion Chevrolet congratulations on being selected as the player of the week.”

