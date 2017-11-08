Carter Co. woman facing neglect charges in child’s death

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
Tabatha Michelle Sword (Source: Carter County Sheriff’s Office)

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Carter County deputies arrested a woman on a warrant that charged her with aggravated child neglect.

Tabatha Michelle Sword, age 35, was taken into custody on Tuesday.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office says the charges stemmed from an investigation by the Elizabethton Police Department into the death of her child in May 2017.

According to the sheriff’s office, evidence was presented to a grand jury who returned a “true bill” on the charge of aggravated child neglect.

Sword is currently behind bars on a $100,000 bond.

It’s not known when she will appear in court.

