Carter Co. home destroyed in morning house fire

Viewer submitted photo (Source: C.P. Sturgill)

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A home was destroyed this morning after an early morning fire in the Stoney Creek community of Carter County.

News Channel 11 learned several volunteer fire departments responded just before 5:00 a.m. The home is located on Coney Island Road.

It’s believed the home was unoccupied at the time.

When crews arrived, they said the front section of the home was engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported. And the cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

Hampton, Stoney Creek, Valley Forge and Shadey Valley Responded to the fire.

