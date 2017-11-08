Carrie Underwood, Paisley celebrating a decade as CMA hosts

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) – Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are celebrating their 10-year anniversary – as hosts of the Country Music Association Awards.

The duo has hosted the show consecutively since 2008, and they return Wednesday for the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

While Underwood and Paisley plan to tell jokes, watch performances and hand out awards, they also want to honor the 58 people who were killed at a country music festival in Las Vegas last month.

Paisley says “this show can be a combination of entertainment and therapy.”

Jason Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1 when a gunman fired on the crowd from a hotel room. Nearly 500 people were injured.

The CMA Awards will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

