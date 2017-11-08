Bristol native Jet Tickle signs with UT men’s golf

|
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – University of Tennessee head men’s golf coach Jim Kelson announced Wednesday that 2017 TPGA runner-up and PGA Junior Championship qualifier Jet Tickle has signed with the Volunteers.
Tickle, who attends Tennessee High School in Bristol, Tenn., is enjoying a tremendous junior and high school career. In addition to the TPGA second-place result and qualification for the PGA Junior Championship, he was a member of Team East in the 2017 Tennessee Junior Cup and an alternate for the U.S. Junior Amateur in 2016 and 2017.
With eight career top-five finishes under his belt, Tickle also is a two-time all-state selection (2016-17), a three-time all-district choice (2015-2017), the 2017 District I champion and a four-time recipient of all-conference honors (2014-17).
Additionally, Tickle owns the course record with a 65 at Elk River Club in Banner Elk, N.C., and was the winner of the AJGA “Playing Fore Their Future” award (raised over $21,000 for Nicklaus Children’s Charity)
“We are thrilled that Jet has decided to join our program,” UT head coach Kelson said. “He’s a very gifted player who has a tremendous golf swing and is very long.
“Unquestionably, Jet’s greatest attribute lies in his commitment to becoming a great player. I’ve seen Jet wear out a set of irons in six months. That’s something that I’ve never seen in a young player. We look forward to Jet making a positive contribution to our program.”