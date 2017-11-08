All 26 victims killed in Sutherland Springs church shooting identified

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN/AP) — Authorities have released all the names of the victims killed in the mass church shooting in Sutherland Springs.

Robert Scott Marshall, 56

Karen Sue Marshall, 56

Keith Allen Braden, 62

Tara E. McNulty, 33

Annabelle Renae Pomeroy, 14

Peggy Lynn Warden, 56

Dennis Neil Johnson, Sr., 77

Sara Johns Johnson, 68

Lula Woicinski White, 71

Joann Lookingbill Ward, 30

Brooke Bryanne Ward, 5

Robert Michael Corrigan, 51

Shani Louise Corrigan, 51

Therese Sagan Rodriguez, 66

Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez, 64

Haley Krueger, 16

Emily Garcia (died at the hospital), 7

Emily Rose Hill, 11

Gregory Lynn Hill, 13

Megan Gail Hill, 9

Marc Daniel Holcombe, 36

Noah Holcombe, 1

Karla Plain Holcombe, 58

John Bryan Holcombe, 60

Crystal Marie Holcombe (pregnant*), 36

*Carlin Brite “Billy Bob” Holcombe (unborn), 0

A total of 26 people were killed when Devin Kelley opened fire inside First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. Eight males were killed, 17 females and one unborn child.

The youngest victim, not counting the unborn child, was 18-month-old Noah Holcolmbe. The eldest victim was 77-year-old Dennis Neil Johnson Sr. Seven children were killed in the attack.