Aldi to open third store in Tri-Cities

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Aldi will soon open their third store in the Tri-Cities region.

The company plans to open in Greeneville/Tusculum in the spring of 2018. According to a spokesperson, the store will have 18,000 square feet and five aisles of floor space.

And it will employ 10 to 15 people.

Aldi currently has stores in Johnson City and Kingsport.

We’ll keep you posted on the grand opening date and any festivities related to the opening of the Greeneville/Tusculum location.

Aldi touts it will bring to the “community high-quality groceries at the lowest possible prices.”

We were also told the company did not have any additional plans to share on future stores in our region.