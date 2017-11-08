ALDI coupon scam circulating online

Richmond, VA (WRIC) — ALDI USA is addressing a coupon scam that is making the rounds on social media.

The social media post links users to a website called aldi.com.getyours.us, which claims to give customers a $40 coupon once they’ve completed a survey.

The company addressed the scam on Facebook in a post on Monday:

Hey ALDI fans! Looks like another fake ALDI coupon is making its way around the internet. We’re sorry for any confusion, but we don’t offer electronic coupons and they won’t be accepted at our stores.We’re currently working on fixing the situation, but we’d love your help. Feel free to share this post to help us spread the word.

The Better Business Bureau has these tips to avoid scams online:

If something sounds suspicious, confirm it by calling the company or checking the company website. Type the URL directly into your browser or do a web search. DON’T click on any links in unexpected messages.

Be cautious of generic emails. Scammers try to cast a wide net by including little or no specific information in their fake emails. Always be wary of messages that don’t contain your name, last digits of your account number or other personalizing information.

Be wary of anyone who: Asks to talk or chat on an outside email or messaging service, such as Facebook messaging. This allows fraudsters to carry out scams without the dating site having a record of the encounter. Claims to be from this country but is currently traveling, living or working abroad. In addition to military ploy described above, scammers also pretend to be temporarily working overseas. Has a suspicious Facebook profile: Scammers often use the names and photos of real people to create fake Facebook profiles. Their profiles tend to have few friends and be rife with grammatical errors. Also check to see when they joined. Recent pages are another red flag. Asks you for money or credit card information. In some cases the scammer will claim an emergency like a sick relative or stolen wallet, and will ask you to wire money. The first wire transfer is small but the requests keep coming and growing. Or he may ask for airfare to come for a visit. Sends you emails containing questionable links to third-party websites. Third-party links can contain malware that’s designed to steal personal information off your computer.

