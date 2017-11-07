‘Tutit App’ changing the way students get homework help

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Kelly Reed is senior at David Crockett High School. Her workload includes 2 to 3 hours of homework. Sometimes longer if she gets hung up on a problem

“I would actually have to sometimes look up the textbook I was using, then find the teachers who had gone through each individual question to work them out —just so I could figure out where I went wrong,” said Reed.

A new app may help trim those hours to minutes. It’s called the “Tutit App“.

“It was developed by a University of Tampa student. And he came up with this concept more or less it’s the “Uber” of tutoring,” said Richard Moseley.

After downloading the app, students connect to one of over 130 tutors when they run into a problem.

“Now, from here, the green dot represents tutors who are online. See the request is sent, then on the tutor side, they got the notification that it’s there. Hit accept. First thing we do is go to a chat screen,” said Mosley.

The goal of the app is to take pressure both off students and their families.

“I had trouble helping my child with homework and this relieves me from doing that. It allows me to be the parent and it allows my child to get the right help,” said Moseley.

Help that could save students like Kelly Reed a whole lot of time and something even more precious “it could help students get more sleep,” said Reed.